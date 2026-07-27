After Hours Most Active for Jul 27, 2026 : GRAB, NFLX, SMH, NVDA, INTC, ET, AAPL, KO, BAC, CRM, RKT, HDB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 13.06 to 28,052.27. The total After hours volume is currently 173,665,885 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.35, with 17,343,903 shares traded.GRAB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a 1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +0.1761 at $70.58, with 7,888,293 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is -1.42 at $547.13, with 7,177,486 shares traded. This represents a 95.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.12 at $196.63, with 6,991,933 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.49 at $91.18, with 5,793,662 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. INTC's current last sale is 86.84% of the target price of $105.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.04 at $19.95, with 4,147,658 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.01 at $336.90, with 4,133,420 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.95. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.88 per share, which represents a 157 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.0006 at $84.07, with 3,353,574 shares traded.KO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.92 per share, which represents a 87 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0599 at $62.19, with 2,943,285 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is -0.01 at $173.59, with 2,368,032 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is unchanged at $13.49, with 2,254,229 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 69.18% of the target price of $19.5.



HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is unchanged at $23.22, with 2,248,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HDB is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.