After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2025 : GRAB, TRI, IBRX, VZ, PFE, PCG, T, INTC, NVDA, INDV, CRH, MAGN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.85 to 23,287.1. The total After hours volume is currently 112,031,533 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $5.36, with 4,676,414 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) is -0.45 at $203.00, with 4,388,599 shares traded. TRI's current last sale is 102.01% of the target price of $199.



ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is +0.02 at $2.88, with 4,288,714 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IBRX is 12.542034; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $43.08, with 3,728,193 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.29. VZ's current last sale is 89.75% of the target price of $48.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $24.79, with 3,646,947 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.54% of the target price of $28.



PG&E Corp (PCG) is +0.04 at $14.12, with 3,032,770 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.33 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $27.99, with 2,573,741 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.08 at $20.62, with 2,522,451 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.73% of the target price of $22.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.01 at $173.49, with 2,349,427 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Indivior PLC (INDV) is unchanged at $17.14, with 1,764,206 shares traded.INDV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.26 per share, which represents a 44 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



CRH PLC (CRH) is +0.52 at $100.58, with 1,592,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "buy range".



Magnera Corporation (MAGN) is unchanged at $13.44, with 1,531,011 shares traded. MAGN's current last sale is 76.8% of the target price of $17.5.

