After Hours Most Active for Jul 24, 2026 : FTXH, RKT, FTXR, APLD, NVDA, PL, QQQ, AAPL, DOC, BMY, KGC, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.25 to 28,135.59. The total After hours volume is currently 117,914,145 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is unchanged at $38.97, with 19,649,486 shares traded. This represents a 51.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.11 at $13.16, with 3,753,713 shares traded.RKT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.13 per share, which represents a -4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is +0.12 at $45.30, with 3,687,277 shares traded. This represents a 44.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +0.19 at $27.38, with 3,488,657 shares traded.APLD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending May2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.03 at $206.87, with 3,461,917 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Planet Labs PBC (PL) is +0.0324 at $20.50, with 2,236,522 shares traded. PL's current last sale is 51.26% of the target price of $40.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.4963 at $687.73, with 2,216,617 shares traded. This represents a 24.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.47 at $333.49, with 1,933,934 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.95. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.88 per share, which represents a 157 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) is unchanged at $22.27, with 1,393,359 shares traded. DOC's current last sale is 101.23% of the target price of $22.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.05 at $62.14, with 1,344,881 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.57. BMY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.59 per share, which represents a 146 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.01 at $23.84, with 1,310,715 shares traded.KGC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/29/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.67 per share, which represents a 44 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.01 at $24.55, with 1,309,708 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.68% of the target price of $28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.