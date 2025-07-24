After Hours Most Active for Jul 24, 2025 : INTC, TSLL, AAPL, XOM, HPE, CVX, NVDA, IAG, EMXC, TSLA, DECK, AIG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.33 to 23,230.2. The total After hours volume is currently 103,251,673 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.25 at $22.88, with 13,998,216 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.019 at $10.56, with 2,920,688 shares traded. This represents a 67.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $213.76, with 2,836,338 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.42 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $110.79, with 2,522,145 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.01 at $20.52, with 2,392,963 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 89.22% of the target price of $23.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is unchanged at $155.83, with 2,352,577 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.66. CVX's current last sale is 94.73% of the target price of $164.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.04 at $173.70, with 2,046,748 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Iamgold Corporation (IAG) is +0.06 at $7.11, with 1,898,175 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IAG is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is +0.1181 at $64.07, with 1,724,012 shares traded. This represents a 29.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.1 at $305.40, with 1,705,313 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.79% of the target price of $303.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is +18.8 at $123.74, with 1,328,173 shares traded. DECK's current last sale is 100.6% of the target price of $123.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is unchanged at $79.23, with 1,289,003 shares traded. AIG's current last sale is 87.55% of the target price of $90.5.

