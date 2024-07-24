After Hours Most Active for Jul 24, 2024 : NVDA, F, CMG, INTC, T, SQQQ, CPNG, AVGO, TSLA, AAPL, JCI, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -40.11 to 18,790.47. The total After hours volume is currently 233,556,662 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.2 at $115.45, with 16,724,923 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -1.58 at $12.09, with 15,923,827 shares traded. F's current last sale is 93% of the target price of $13.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is +2.26 at $54.04, with 15,186,331 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.18 at $31.88, with 8,882,057 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 86.16% of the target price of $37.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.06 at $19.10, with 7,950,682 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $8.97, with 6,839,948 shares traded. This represents a 25.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +0.07 at $19.99, with 6,746,799 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +2.17 at $153.51, with 5,981,952 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.35 at $216.34, with 5,489,410 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 107.63% of the target price of $201.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.3952 at $218.14, with 5,151,990 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is unchanged at $67.54, with 3,982,322 shares traded.JCI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.08 per share, which represents a 103 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0401 at $29.94, with 3,278,998 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.45 per share, which represents a 67 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

