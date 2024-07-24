After Hours Most Active for Jul 24, 2024 : F, INTC, T, NVDA, CMG, CPNG, QQQ, TSLA, JCI, AAPL, AVGO, FCX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 70.93 to 19,103.32. The total After hours volume is currently 116,807,691 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is -1.49 at $12.18, with 7,299,051 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.11 at $31.81, with 7,057,368 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 85.97% of the target price of $37.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $19.14, with 6,900,160 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.7 at $114.95, with 5,583,653 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is +6.69 at $58.47, with 5,179,353 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chipotle Mexican Grill Q3 Results Top Estimates; Street Says Buy



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is unchanged at $19.92, with 3,891,623 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.32 at $464.70, with 3,635,462 shares traded. This represents a 35.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.06 at $216.05, with 3,398,743 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 107.49% of the target price of $201.



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is unchanged at $67.54, with 2,949,962 shares traded.JCI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.08 per share, which represents a 103 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.13 at $218.41, with 2,932,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +0.5085 at $151.85, with 2,889,552 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is unchanged at $44.18, with 2,243,167 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".

