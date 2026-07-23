After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2026 : INTC, NVDA, GRAB, BGIA, JPM, AAPL, QQQ, CCL, KMI, PCG, NU, TMHC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 139.19 to 28,594. The total After hours volume is currently 182,876,936 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +11.77 at $112.00, with 18,672,104 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.39 at $209.15, with 6,185,048 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.01 at $3.29, with 6,140,275 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Baillie Gifford International Alpha ETF (BGIA) is -0.0625 at $24.30, with 4,938,776 shares traded. This represents a 1.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -0.3 at $349.60, with 4,471,656 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.78. JPM's current last sale is 94.49% of the target price of $370.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.7399 at $320.92, with 3,758,648 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.88 per share, which represents a 157 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.711 at $695.67, with 3,638,326 shares traded. This represents a 26.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation Ltd. (CCL) is +0.1468 at $25.42, with 3,234,090 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $32.77, with 3,210,666 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 93.63% of the target price of $35.



PG&E Corp (PCG) is +0.07 at $17.61, with 2,965,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.01 at $14.20, with 2,565,616 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 81.14% of the target price of $17.5.



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) is unchanged at $72.45, with 2,418,210 shares traded. TMHC's current last sale is 99.93% of the target price of $72.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.