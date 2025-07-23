After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2025 : TSLL, INTC, KVUE, VERV, GOOGL, GOOG, NVDA, PATH, CMG, RKT, KMI, QS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 104.25 to 23,266.66. The total After hours volume is currently 148,678,166 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.19 at $12.47, with 11,434,609 shares traded. This represents a 98.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.06 at $23.43, with 9,037,888 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.14 per share, which represents a -14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $22.54, with 6,626,421 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 96.95% of the target price of $23.25.



Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV) is +0.04 at $11.14, with 6,257,490 shares traded. VERV's current last sale is 84.08% of the target price of $13.25.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -2.54 at $187.69, with 6,058,313 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.15. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -2.49 at $189.02, with 5,078,697 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.15. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.1799 at $171.96, with 4,784,918 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +0.02 at $12.64, with 3,079,487 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 90.28% of the target price of $14.001.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -4.86 at $47.92, with 2,682,595 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chipotle Mexican Grill Q3 Results Top Estimates; Street Says Buy



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -0.2599 at $15.95, with 2,604,536 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 113.93% of the target price of $14.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.03 at $26.84, with 2,509,010 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 85.21% of the target price of $31.5.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.29 at $13.12, with 2,331,340 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 262.4% of the target price of $5.

