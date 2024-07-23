After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2024 : TSLA, TSLL, NVDA, F, T, BN, KMI, NI, GOOGL, AMZN, BMY, GOOG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 43.77 to 19,798.11. The total After hours volume is currently 128,124,645 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -7.79 at $238.59, with 6,190,844 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.87 at $12.83, with 4,490,815 shares traded. This represents a 159.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.16 at $122.75, with 4,386,005 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $13.83, with 4,311,311 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 72 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $18.21, with 4,283,392 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Brookfield Corporation (BN) is unchanged at $47.05, with 4,213,989 shares traded.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.02 at $21.60, with 3,657,711 shares traded.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $30.56, with 3,553,873 shares traded.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +1.92 at $183.71, with 3,500,746 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.85.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +1.4355 at $187.85, with 3,299,544 shares traded.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $42.98, with 3,230,076 shares traded.BMY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/26/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.64 per share, which represents a 175 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +1.98 at $185.58, with 2,852,508 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.85.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.