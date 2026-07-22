After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2026 : GRAB, BAC, NVDA, TSLL, GOOGL, NOWL, FRMI, NOW, ALB^A, ET, RIG, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 18.88 to 29,016.98. The total After hours volume is currently 188,975,999 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.0099 at $3.36, with 18,024,937 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $61.63, with 12,963,841 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.75 at $212.81, with 7,450,067 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.7 at $10.26, with 5,713,698 shares traded. This represents a 3.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +1.76 at $343.85, with 5,448,783 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF (NOWL) is +0.47 at $4.42, with 5,074,917 shares traded. This represents a 26.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fermi Inc. (FRMI) is +0.09 at $6.67, with 4,768,230 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FRMI is in the "buy range".



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is +5.79 at $101.25, with 4,569,411 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".



Albemarle Corporation (ALB^A) is -0.7443 at $49.79, with 2,308,810 shares traded.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.03 at $20.40, with 2,272,682 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.02 at $5.28, with 2,068,101 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $6.



Carnival Corporation Ltd. (CCL) is +0.0252 at $26.13, with 2,063,032 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.