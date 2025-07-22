After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2025 : XYZ, OPEN, LCID, CVX, PATH, SBSW, CNH, NVDA, AUR, DNUT, M, HTZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -38.49 to 23,025.09. The total After hours volume is currently 134,687,201 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Block, Inc. (XYZ) is -0.17 at $79.10, with 55,465,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XYZ is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.03 at $2.85, with 9,388,205 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 300% of the target price of $0.95.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.07 at $3.06, with 8,165,390 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 102% of the target price of $3.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is +0.14 at $150.18, with 4,711,341 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. CVX's current last sale is 91.29% of the target price of $164.5.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -0.0011 at $12.59, with 4,673,285 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 89.92% of the target price of $14.



Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is unchanged at $9.58, with 3,622,404 shares traded. SBSW's current last sale is 174.18% of the target price of $5.5.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $13.06, with 3,264,983 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.5319 at $166.50, with 2,916,588 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is unchanged at $6.17, with 2,855,778 shares traded. AUR's current last sale is 51.42% of the target price of $12.



Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) is +0.681 at $4.81, with 2,854,882 shares traded. DNUT's current last sale is 80.18% of the target price of $6.



Macy's Inc (M) is -0.06 at $12.95, with 2,513,456 shares traded. M's current last sale is 107.92% of the target price of $12.



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is -0.09 at $7.64, with 2,186,301 shares traded. HTZ's current last sale is 254.67% of the target price of $3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.