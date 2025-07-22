After-Hours
XYZ

After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2025 : XYZ, OPEN, LCID, CVX, PATH, SBSW, CNH, NVDA, AUR, DNUT, M, HTZ

July 22, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -38.49 to 23,025.09. The total After hours volume is currently 134,687,201 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Block, Inc. (XYZ) is -0.17 at $79.10, with 55,465,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XYZ is in the "buy range".

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.03 at $2.85, with 9,388,205 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 300% of the target price of $0.95.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.07 at $3.06, with 8,165,390 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 102% of the target price of $3.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) is +0.14 at $150.18, with 4,711,341 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. CVX's current last sale is 91.29% of the target price of $164.5.

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -0.0011 at $12.59, with 4,673,285 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 89.92% of the target price of $14.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is unchanged at $9.58, with 3,622,404 shares traded. SBSW's current last sale is 174.18% of the target price of $5.5.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $13.06, with 3,264,983 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.5319 at $166.50, with 2,916,588 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is unchanged at $6.17, with 2,855,778 shares traded. AUR's current last sale is 51.42% of the target price of $12.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) is +0.681 at $4.81, with 2,854,882 shares traded. DNUT's current last sale is 80.18% of the target price of $6.

Macy's Inc (M) is -0.06 at $12.95, with 2,513,456 shares traded. M's current last sale is 107.92% of the target price of $12.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is -0.09 at $7.64, with 2,186,301 shares traded. HTZ's current last sale is 254.67% of the target price of $3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

XYZ
OPEN
LCID
CVX
PATH
SBSW
CNH
NVDA
AUR
DNUT
M

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.