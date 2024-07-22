After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2024 : NVDA, PFE, INTC, T, QQQ, WMT, SBUX, VZ, AAPL, XOM, EQT, GOOGL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -38.82 to 19,784.05. The total After hours volume is currently 112,071,516 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.17 at $123.37, with 6,823,313 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $29.64, with 5,189,439 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 92.63% of the target price of $32.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.1 at $33.27, with 4,537,927 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.92% of the target price of $37.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $18.56, with 4,009,263 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.63 at $481.69, with 3,977,094 shares traded.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is unchanged at $70.38, with 3,849,546 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is unchanged at $76.55, with 3,446,810 shares traded. SBUX's current last sale is 90.06% of the target price of $85.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $39.09, with 2,738,341 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Partners with Celona to Launch Turn-key Private Networking Solution



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $223.91, with 2,385,418 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.08 at $115.19, with 2,377,237 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



EQT Corporation (EQT) is -0.01 at $35.66, with 2,374,445 shares traded.EQT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a -17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $181.67, with 1,896,884 shares traded.GOOGL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.84 per share, which represents a 144 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

