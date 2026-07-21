After-Hours
BSX

After Hours Most Active for Jul 21, 2026 : BSX, SMCI, NSA, CLBK, MOH, IBIT, SLB, NVDA, AAPL, TXN, JHX, PG

July 21, 2026 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.27 to 29,143.91. The total After hours volume is currently 156,669,491 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $43.19, with 11,956,946 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +4.2 at $29.70, with 11,061,278 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 87.35% of the target price of $34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) is +0.08 at $43.49, with 8,049,967 shares traded. NSA's current last sale is 98.15% of the target price of $44.31.

Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) is -0.08 at $11.00, with 6,880,945 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) is +0.46 at $227.00, with 4,876,375 shares traded.MOH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/22/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.37 per share, which represents a 548 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.09 at $37.58, with 4,521,604 shares traded. This represents a 14.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SLB Limited (SLB) is unchanged at $46.59, with 4,277,327 shares traded.SLB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.51 per share, which represents a 74 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.4 at $206.89, with 4,066,915 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.88 at $325.86, with 3,957,948 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is unchanged at $291.30, with 3,018,838 shares traded.TXN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/22/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.91 per share, which represents a 141 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX) is -0.04 at $24.86, with 1,477,930 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JHX is in the "buy range".

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is unchanged at $148.10, with 1,311,228 shares traded. PG's current last sale is 90.58% of the target price of $163.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

BSX
SMCI
NSA
CLBK
MOH
IBIT
SLB
NVDA
AAPL
TXN
JHX
P

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