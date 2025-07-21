After Hours Most Active for Jul 21, 2025 : OPEN, GRAB, KMI, NVDA, TAL, QQQ, HPE, AAPL, TXN, T, CVX, BN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.24 to 23,169.82. The total After hours volume is currently 131,263,799 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.38 at $3.59, with 20,722,720 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.36 at $5.71, with 10,906,133 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.0399 at $27.15, with 5,320,355 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 86.19% of the target price of $31.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.21 at $171.17, with 5,102,810 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $10.49, with 4,616,376 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.19 at $564.36, with 3,208,225 shares traded. This represents a 40.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is -0.0543 at $20.61, with 2,989,889 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 89.59% of the target price of $23.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.27 at $212.75, with 2,701,777 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 90.53% of the target price of $235.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -2.27 at $212.30, with 2,674,310 shares traded.TXN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/22/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.32 per share, which represents a 122 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0099 at $27.37, with 2,551,525 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.51 per share, which represents a 57 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is unchanged at $149.68, with 2,460,525 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. CVX's current last sale is 90.99% of the target price of $164.5.



Brookfield Corporation (BN) is -0.08 at $66.25, with 2,436,556 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BN is in the "buy range".

