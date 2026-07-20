After-Hours
NVDA

After Hours Most Active for Jul 20, 2026 : NVDA, CMCSA, INTC, HDB, KVUE, AAPL, WMT, PLTR, DVN, VZ, ESI, UPS

July 20, 2026 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.85 to 28,590.38. The total After hours volume is currently 108,486,190 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.78 at $202.50, with 4,403,392 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $23.78, with 2,764,602 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.97 per share, which represents a 125 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.2 at $96.86, with 2,406,461 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.1 per share, which represents a -26 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is -0.0155 at $23.58, with 2,342,792 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HDB is in the "buy range".

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $19.02, with 2,183,366 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 100.11% of the target price of $19.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $326.69, with 2,179,506 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is unchanged at $112.20, with 2,098,174 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.5 at $134.35, with 2,074,459 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLTR is in the "buy range".

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is unchanged at $43.78, with 2,035,913 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DVN is in the "buy range".

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $43.50, with 1,703,671 shares traded.VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.27 per share, which represents a 122 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) is unchanged at $36.46, with 1,640,212 shares traded.ESI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.43 per share, which represents a 37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is unchanged at $113.15, with 1,580,755 shares traded. UPS's current last sale is 94.69% of the target price of $119.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
CMCSA
INTC
HDB
KVUE
AAPL
WMT
PLTR
DVN
VZ
ESI
UP

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