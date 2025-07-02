After Hours Most Active for Jul 2, 2025 : NVDA, T, COP, HBAN, MDT, LRCX, INTC, CNK, JHX, AMZN, TSLA, MRK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.35 to 22,629.54. The total After hours volume is currently 119,399,075 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.25 at $157.00, with 4,460,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $28.33, with 4,313,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



ConocoPhillips (COP) is unchanged at $94.44, with 3,161,986 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $17.40, with 2,752,778 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Medtronic plc (MDT) is unchanged at $88.28, with 2,141,581 shares traded. MDT's current last sale is 92.93% of the target price of $95.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is unchanged at $98.83, with 2,078,210 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LRCX is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $21.86, with 2,012,049 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 104.1% of the target price of $21.



Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) is unchanged at $30.18, with 1,952,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNK is in the "buy range".



James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX) is unchanged at $28.35, with 1,951,378 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.12 at $219.80, with 1,864,552 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.5099 at $316.16, with 1,835,520 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 104% of the target price of $304.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $82.39, with 1,720,409 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

