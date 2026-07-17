After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2026 : IBIT, ETHA, NOK, NVDA, WMT, CSCO, ARI, FNB, AAPL, SPCE, BAC, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -32.5 to 28,560.16. The total After hours volume is currently 158,321,802 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.084 at $36.27, with 13,653,087 shares traded. This represents a 10.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.04 at $13.87, with 6,967,309 shares traded. This represents a 20.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.0367 at $10.08, with 6,561,231 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.3664 at $202.44, with 5,436,747 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.21 at $114.45, with 5,363,315 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $111.94, with 4,252,711 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) is +0.04 at $7.02, with 4,239,364 shares traded. ARI's current last sale is 59.74% of the target price of $11.75.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is -0.01 at $19.15, with 4,175,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FNB is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $333.70, with 4,121,752 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.04 at $2.52, with 3,556,312 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 83.31% of the target price of $3.025.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.03 at $61.24, with 2,684,564 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $21.81, with 2,292,712 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/22/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 54 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.