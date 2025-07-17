After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2025 : TTD, SLB, FTGC, NVDA, ACWI, AVAV, INFA, BAC, VTWO, ALIT, BEKE, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.7 to 23,088.74. The total After hours volume is currently 173,666,944 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is -0.98 at $80.46, with 45,367,138 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTD is in the "buy range".



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is -0.17 at $34.50, with 27,664,013 shares traded.SLB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.73 per share, which represents a 85 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is -0.0141 at $25.37, with 5,106,005 shares traded. This represents a 14.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.1 at $173.10, with 3,959,732 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is -0.1994 at $129.66, with 3,597,264 shares traded. This represents a 28.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) is +0.44 at $279.00, with 3,068,841 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVAV is in the "buy range".



Informatica Inc. (INFA) is unchanged at $24.54, with 2,309,123 shares traded. INFA's current last sale is 106.7% of the target price of $23.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0065 at $47.01, with 2,292,397 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is -0.03 at $90.49, with 2,095,573 shares traded. This represents a 30.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is unchanged at $5.59, with 2,030,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $18.86, with 1,674,885 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "strong buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $11.15, with 1,280,478 shares traded. F's current last sale is 112.63% of the target price of $9.9.

