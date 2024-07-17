After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2024 : NVDA, INTC, QQQ, CMCSA, VTWO, SW, AAPL, VZ, BAC, CFG, GLW, ABT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 17.41 to 19,816.55. The total After hours volume is currently 112,281,472 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.4 at $117.59, with 6,453,597 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0608 at $34.40, with 4,402,566 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.97% of the target price of $37.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.64 at $482.41, with 3,871,359 shares traded. This represents a 40.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.01 at $40.60, with 3,070,220 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.11 per share, which represents a 113 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is +0.11 at $89.96, with 2,826,897 shares traded. This represents a 37.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) is unchanged at $47.85, with 2,517,666 shares traded. SW's current last sale is 90.28% of the target price of $53.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.08 at $228.96, with 2,031,619 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.02 at $42.01, with 1,990,794 shares traded.VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/22/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.15 per share, which represents a 121 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $43.98, with 1,110,089 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. BAC's current last sale is 104.71% of the target price of $42.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is +0.04 at $40.96, with 952,418 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is -0.0896 at $45.75, with 940,281 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.46. GLW's current last sale is 105.17% of the target price of $43.5.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is +0.32 at $105.00, with 938,371 shares traded.ABT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.1 per share, which represents a 108 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.