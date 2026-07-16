After-Hours
BTSG

After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2026 : BTSG, NFLX, NVDA, JPM, KRMN, INTC, AAPL, GOOGL, QXO, CRM, DVN, XOM

July 16, 2026 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -48.52 to 28,977.25. The total After hours volume is currently 138,452,890 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) is -0.002 at $68.16, with 14,654,889 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BTSG is in the "buy range".

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -6.19 at $68.16, with 12,993,981 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Netflix Halts Russia Streaming – Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.42 at $206.98, with 5,028,030 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -1.0265 at $342.12, with 4,590,223 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.7. JPM's current last sale is 98.31% of the target price of $348.

Karman Holdings Inc. (KRMN) is unchanged at $47.45, with 4,580,399 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KRMN is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.32 at $96.66, with 3,680,033 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.1 per share, which represents a -26 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.3 at $332.96, with 3,264,485 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +1.39 at $355.85, with 2,805,684 shares traded.GOOGL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/22/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.86 per share, which represents a 231 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

QXO, Inc. (QXO) is -0.22 at $15.20, with 2,672,960 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QXO is in the "buy range".

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is -0.48 at $172.20, with 1,721,277 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is -0.035 at $43.03, with 1,615,750 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DVN is in the "buy range".

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) is -0.44 at $145.51, with 1,533,788 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 88.19% of the target price of $165.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

BTSG
NFLX
NVDA
JPM
KRMN
INTC
AAPL
GOOGL
QXO
CRM
DVN

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