After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2025 : SRPT, NVDA, AAPL, BPMC, PFE, QQQ, INTC, CNH, GE, NI, WFC, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.97 to 22,900. The total After hours volume is currently 113,085,350 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is +6.94 at $25.32, with 4,918,743 shares traded. SRPT's current last sale is 70.33% of the target price of $36.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.21 at $171.16, with 4,183,963 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $210.00, with 4,139,618 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 89.36% of the target price of $235.



Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) is +0.1 at $129.38, with 4,135,696 shares traded. BPMC's current last sale is 100.29% of the target price of $129.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.03 at $24.58, with 4,005,047 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.79% of the target price of $28.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.37 at $556.92, with 2,585,954 shares traded. This represents a 38.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0299 at $22.66, with 2,374,649 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.91% of the target price of $21.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $12.91, with 2,014,248 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".



GE Aerospace (GE) is unchanged at $266.18, with 1,636,554 shares traded.GE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/17/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.43 per share, which represents a 120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $40.14, with 1,238,812 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $79.91, with 1,132,854 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $11.24, with 1,114,137 shares traded. F's current last sale is 114.69% of the target price of $9.8.

