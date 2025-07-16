After-Hours
SRPT

After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2025 : SRPT, NVDA, AAPL, BPMC, PFE, QQQ, INTC, CNH, GE, NI, WFC, F

July 16, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.97 to 22,900. The total After hours volume is currently 113,085,350 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is +6.94 at $25.32, with 4,918,743 shares traded. SRPT's current last sale is 70.33% of the target price of $36.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.21 at $171.16, with 4,183,963 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $210.00, with 4,139,618 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 89.36% of the target price of $235.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) is +0.1 at $129.38, with 4,135,696 shares traded. BPMC's current last sale is 100.29% of the target price of $129.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.03 at $24.58, with 4,005,047 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.79% of the target price of $28.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.37 at $556.92, with 2,585,954 shares traded. This represents a 38.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0299 at $22.66, with 2,374,649 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.91% of the target price of $21.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $12.91, with 2,014,248 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".

GE Aerospace (GE) is unchanged at $266.18, with 1,636,554 shares traded.GE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/17/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.43 per share, which represents a 120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $40.14, with 1,238,812 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "buy range".

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $79.91, with 1,132,854 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $11.24, with 1,114,137 shares traded. F's current last sale is 114.69% of the target price of $9.8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT
NVDA
AAPL
BPMC
PFE
QQQ
INTC
CNH
GE
NI
WFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.