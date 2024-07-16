News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2024 : NVDA, BAC, RIG, TAL, XOM, OPCH, KDP, AAPL, SU, CVE, CMCSA, ERIC

July 16, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.18 to 20,393.45. The total After hours volume is currently 107,288,558 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is unchanged at $126.36, with 5,197,870 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $44.15, with 3,450,202 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.01 at $5.62, with 3,434,474 shares traded.

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.02 at $10.02, with 3,056,023 shares traded.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $116.04, with 2,272,866 shares traded.

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) is -0.8 at $30.43, with 2,055,884 shares traded.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $32.66, with 1,996,929 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.26 at $234.56, with 1,988,471 shares traded.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is +0.0232 at $38.41, with 1,866,234 shares traded.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $20.43, with 1,800,520 shares traded.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $39.61, with 1,687,675 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/23/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.11 per share, which represents a 113 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Ericsson (ERIC) is unchanged at $6.76, with 1,501,432 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

