After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2026 : PFE, T, ACRS, NVDA, KO, MSFT, WFC, VZ, ASTS, AUR, WBD, HDB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.05 to 29,504.65. The total After hours volume is currently 125,388,614 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.069 at $24.75, with 5,491,707 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.4% of the target price of $28.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $21.40, with 5,296,618 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/22/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 54 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is -0.0041 at $5.60, with 4,828,359 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACRS is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1494 at $212.35, with 4,385,154 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.04 at $82.49, with 3,621,353 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.38 at $395.25, with 3,316,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.02 at $87.49, with 3,255,399 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.01 at $42.82, with 3,240,753 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 83.15% of the target price of $51.5.



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is -9 at $57.31, with 3,049,514 shares traded. ASTS's current last sale is 67.42% of the target price of $85.



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is -0.0081 at $6.01, with 2,716,508 shares traded. AUR's current last sale is 48.1% of the target price of $12.5.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $27.27, with 2,481,765 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 87.97% of the target price of $31.



HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is unchanged at $26.19, with 2,284,802 shares traded.HDB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/17/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.38 per share, which represents a 37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.