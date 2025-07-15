After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2025 : AMC, T, AAPL, NVDA, CNH, TSLL, MU, M, REXR, TSLA, PFE, FITB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -34.68 to 22,849.91. The total After hours volume is currently 119,051,630 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is unchanged at $3.12, with 17,471,583 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 104% of the target price of $3.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $27.02, with 6,271,211 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.189 at $208.92, with 5,348,588 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 88.9% of the target price of $235.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.6 at $170.10, with 4,894,999 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $13.12, with 3,277,331 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.15 at $10.92, with 2,889,060 shares traded. This represents a 73.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.18 at $119.93, with 2,639,696 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Macy's Inc (M) is +0.0094 at $12.08, with 2,549,285 shares traded. M's current last sale is 100.66% of the target price of $12.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) is -0.2 at $36.00, with 2,264,489 shares traded.REXR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/16/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.201 at $308.58, with 2,125,769 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 101.84% of the target price of $303.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $24.65, with 2,039,794 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.04% of the target price of $28.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is unchanged at $42.77, with 1,895,611 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. FITB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/17/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.87 per share, which represents a 86 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

