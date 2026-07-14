After Hours Most Active for Jul 14, 2026 : PFE, NVDA, CRWV, QXO, SPCE, CSCO, RKT, AAPL, SEI, MRVI, VALE, PDBC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.55 to 29,587.84. The total After hours volume is currently 147,417,977 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0026 at $24.25, with 9,011,062 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.62% of the target price of $28.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.0565 at $211.86, with 5,191,684 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) is +0.03 at $79.97, with 4,861,666 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRWV is in the "buy range".



QXO, Inc. (QXO) is +0.01 at $14.47, with 3,903,648 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QXO is in the "buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.0087 at $2.60, with 3,429,303 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 83.91% of the target price of $3.1.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $117.09, with 3,286,598 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -0.03 at $14.27, with 2,742,227 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 71.35% of the target price of $20.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $314.76, with 2,712,219 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) is unchanged at $69.50, with 2,629,557 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SEI is in the "buy range".



Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) is +0.01 at $6.51, with 2,378,542 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVI is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.04 at $14.55, with 2,374,152 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 86.87% of the target price of $16.75.



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is unchanged at $17.08, with 2,305,714 shares traded. This represents a 32.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.