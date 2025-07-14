After Hours Most Active for Jul 14, 2025 : INTC, RIG, AMD, PLTR, CSCO, AMZN, AAPL, QXO, DIS, CVS, MDT, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.63 to 22,851. The total After hours volume is currently 99,204,064 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $23.30, with 4,600,444 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 110.95% of the target price of $21.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.0293 at $2.71, with 3,736,263 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 60.24% of the target price of $4.5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.2375 at $146.00, with 3,231,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.31 at $148.84, with 3,188,598 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.05 at $67.77, with 3,137,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.14 at $225.55, with 2,556,339 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.07 at $208.55, with 2,338,289 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 88.74% of the target price of $235.



QXO, Inc. (QXO) is -0.23 at $20.82, with 2,336,099 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QXO is in the "strong buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is unchanged at $119.97, with 1,921,915 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $64.36, with 1,738,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Medtronic plc (MDT) is unchanged at $89.73, with 1,606,451 shares traded. MDT's current last sale is 94.45% of the target price of $95.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.06 at $83.49, with 1,342,810 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.41. WFC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/15/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.41 per share, which represents a 133 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.