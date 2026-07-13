After-Hours
NVDA

After Hours Most Active for Jul 13, 2026 : NVDA, QXO, RIG, NOK, GRAB, INTC, AAPL, BGIA, WBD, BAX, XOM, V

July 13, 2026 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -28.58 to 29,235.52. The total After hours volume is currently 105,921,537 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.0301 at $203.50, with 8,057,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

QXO, Inc. (QXO) is +0.0653 at $13.96, with 6,330,036 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QXO is in the "buy range".

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.01 at $5.36, with 4,422,941 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 89.33% of the target price of $6.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.011 at $11.68, with 3,969,946 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.01 at $3.95, with 3,426,168 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $103.10, with 2,615,784 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 103.1% of the target price of $100.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.21 at $317.10, with 2,053,221 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Baillie Gifford International Alpha ETF (BGIA) is +0.0714 at $24.67, with 2,026,635 shares traded. This represents a 2.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $27.09, with 2,000,568 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 87.39% of the target price of $31.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is +0.02 at $22.59, with 1,699,634 shares traded. BAX's current last sale is 115.85% of the target price of $19.5.

ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation (XOM) is +0.2205 at $144.73, with 1,446,846 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 87.72% of the target price of $165.

Visa Inc. (V) is -0.1499 at $357.60, with 1,334,996 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

NVDA
QXO
RIG
NOK
GRAB
INTC
AAPL
BGIA
WBD
BAX
XOM

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