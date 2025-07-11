After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2025 : HPE, AAPL, ABVE, INTC, CMCSA, NVDA, DVAX, PFE, WMB, LION, KO, JBS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.83 to 22,770.77. The total After hours volume is currently 110,913,091 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $20.72, with 5,619,537 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 94.18% of the target price of $22.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.51 at $210.65, with 4,539,639 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 89.64% of the target price of $235.



Above Food Ingredients Inc. (ABVE) is -0.1108 at $3.52, with 3,490,869 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $23.42, with 3,270,288 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 111.52% of the target price of $21.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $34.99, with 3,117,678 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 89.72% of the target price of $39.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.08 at $165.00, with 3,084,117 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is unchanged at $10.58, with 2,842,614 shares traded. DVAX's current last sale is 42.32% of the target price of $25.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.03 at $25.62, with 2,779,840 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91.5% of the target price of $28.



Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $58.22, with 2,112,399 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".



Lionsgate Studios Cp (LION) is -0.1595 at $6.84, with 1,905,728 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LION is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.04 at $69.91, with 1,647,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



JBS N.V. (JBS) is -0.05 at $13.51, with 1,489,416 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JBS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.