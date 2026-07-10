After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2026 : QXO, RIG, NVDA, CVS, NU, AMZN, FOSL, INTC, ESPR, LZ, ABT, C

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.71 to 29,826.82. The total After hours volume is currently 103,320,074 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



QXO, Inc. (QXO) is +0.01 at $15.00, with 8,653,695 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QXO is in the "buy range".



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.01 at $5.19, with 6,555,382 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 86.5% of the target price of $6.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.2198 at $210.74, with 5,473,521 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $104.15, with 3,440,529 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.04 at $13.80, with 2,471,524 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 78.86% of the target price of $17.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.16 at $245.50, with 2,155,669 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) is unchanged at $4.13, with 2,056,115 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FOSL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.24 at $109.60, with 1,933,826 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 109.6% of the target price of $100.



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is unchanged at $3.18, with 1,923,138 shares traded. ESPR's current last sale is 100.63% of the target price of $3.16.



LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) is -0.0192 at $7.23, with 1,871,823 shares traded. LZ's current last sale is 96.41% of the target price of $7.5.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is unchanged at $93.93, with 1,523,172 shares traded.ABT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/16/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.28 per share, which represents a 126 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $140.79, with 1,450,872 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.72. C is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/14/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.72 per share, which represents a 196 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.