After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2025 : HTZ, PFE, TSLL, NVDA, F, JBS, FITB, SQNS, CSCO, XOM, LEVI, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.95 to 22,836.21. The total After hours volume is currently 96,823,770 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is -0.0005 at $7.97, with 4,163,422 shares traded. HTZ's current last sale is 265.65% of the target price of $3.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $25.82, with 3,710,366 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 92.21% of the target price of $28.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.06 at $11.10, with 2,731,581 shares traded. This represents a 76.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.11 at $163.99, with 2,386,940 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0099 at $11.90, with 2,232,558 shares traded. F's current last sale is 125.26% of the target price of $9.5.



JBS N.V. (JBS) is -0.11 at $13.22, with 2,224,924 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JBS is in the "buy range".



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is unchanged at $44.05, with 1,882,173 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. FITB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/17/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.87 per share, which represents a 86 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is -0.06 at $3.84, with 1,777,094 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $68.76, with 1,675,750 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $114.93, with 1,653,103 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is +1.51 at $21.24, with 1,469,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LEVI is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $501.48, with 1,393,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

