After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2024 : ET, NVDA, BAC, VGLT, BMO, KVUE, CX, QQQ, LUV, MSFT, CSCO, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.9 to 20,685.28. The total After hours volume is currently 99,237,087 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.02 at $16.26, with 7,002,636 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.14 at $135.05, with 5,995,083 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $41.73, with 3,457,794 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/16/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 88 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT) is -0.0251 at $58.08, with 3,373,499 shares traded. This represents a 11.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO) is unchanged at $85.27, with 2,542,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMO is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.04 at $17.74, with 2,182,774 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is +0.27 at $6.95, with 2,136,028 shares traded. CX's current last sale is 75.14% of the target price of $9.25.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.04 at $502.92, with 2,104,510 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is unchanged at $27.63, with 2,089,917 shares traded. LUV's current last sale is 99.39% of the target price of $27.8.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.1 at $466.35, with 2,057,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.03 at $46.30, with 2,001,451 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 87.36% of the target price of $53.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $232.95, with 1,961,172 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

