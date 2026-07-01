After-Hours
T

After Hours Most Active for Jul 1, 2026 : T, NVDA, MBGL, PYPL, GRAB, CSCO, FSTB, SPCX, JPM, FITB, VZ, PFE

July 01, 2026 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.4 to 29,324.81. The total After hours volume is currently 321,968,820 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0099 at $20.49, with 17,062,715 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.48 at $197.10, with 11,818,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Mobility Global Inc. (MBGL) is +0.09 at $21.28, with 10,372,945 shares traded.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.09 at $44.16, with 9,316,568 shares traded. PYPL's current last sale is 92% of the target price of $48.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.89, with 9,247,947 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.51 at $116.50, with 9,143,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

Fidelity Short-Term Bond ETF (FSTB) is -0.0254 at $19.97, with 8,556,669 shares traded. This represents a .25% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +0.443 at $157.98, with 7,369,958 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 92.93% of the target price of $170.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -0.43 at $333.64, with 6,224,766 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.49. JPM's current last sale is 96.85% of the target price of $344.5.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is -0.19 at $57.30, with 5,906,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FITB is in the "buy range".

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.0113 at $42.00, with 5,109,721 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 81.56% of the target price of $51.5.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0103 at $23.89, with 4,971,794 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 85.32% of the target price of $28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

T
NVDA
MBGL
PYPL
GRAB
CSCO
JPM
FITB
VZ

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