After Hours Most Active for Jul 1, 2025 : NVDA, KO, MRK, JHX, GOOGL, M, JNJ, TSLA, AAPL, MRVL, QQQ, ORCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.77 to 22,483.91. The total After hours volume is currently 128,179,178 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.27 at $153.03, with 9,133,982 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $71.67, with 5,216,528 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.2899 at $82.10, with 4,600,583 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX) is unchanged at $28.08, with 3,250,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JHX is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.27 at $175.57, with 3,059,779 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Macy's Inc (M) is -0.1104 at $12.22, with 2,656,440 shares traded. M's current last sale is 101.83% of the target price of $12.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $155.92, with 2,647,182 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 93.37% of the target price of $167.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.37 at $300.34, with 2,637,686 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.8% of the target price of $304.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.7873 at $209.61, with 2,269,716 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 89.19% of the target price of $235.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -0.08 at $76.16, with 2,164,198 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.28 at $546.71, with 2,147,377 shares traded. This represents a 35.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -0.077 at $218.88, with 2,138,670 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

