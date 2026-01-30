After Hours Most Active for Jan 30, 2026 : HBAN, FITB, CADE, NVDA, ELPW, AAPL, CMA, IXUS, AHR, PFE, BROS, ELME

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 41 to 25,779.61. The total After hours volume is currently 426,694,515 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is -0.09 at $17.39, with 48,342,154 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is -1.56 at $48.66, with 27,025,812 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FITB is 7.359284; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cadence Bank (CADE) is unchanged at $42.11, with 24,922,308 shares traded. CADE's current last sale is 102.71% of the target price of $41.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.93 at $190.20, with 13,446,499 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Elong Power Holding Limited (ELPW) is -10.49 at $3.45, with 13,116,563 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.4144 at $259.07, with 12,894,893 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is +2.18 at $90.85, with 11,829,356 shares traded. CMA's current last sale is 102.66% of the target price of $88.5.



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is +0.4945 at $89.90, with 10,852,396 shares traded. This represents a 45.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) is unchanged at $46.91, with 8,706,352 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AHR is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.07 at $26.37, with 5,911,985 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/3/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.56 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is +0.06 at $54.45, with 5,899,562 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BROS is in the "buy range".



Elme Communities (ELME) is +0.04 at $2.24, with 5,847,093 shares traded. ELME's current last sale is 12.44% of the target price of $18.

