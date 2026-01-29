After-Hours
AAPL

After Hours Most Active for Jan 29, 2026 : AAPL, TSLL, INTC, AMRX, F, SM, ANL, TTMI, VZ, CIVI, BMY, T

January 29, 2026 — 07:59 pm EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -29.97 to 25,522.42. The total After hours volume is currently 331,549,272 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.4022 at $259.68, with 17,382,967 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 86.56% of the target price of $300.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.92 at $16.98, with 11,934,320 shares traded. This represents a 169.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.25 at $48.41, with 11,771,302 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.58% of the target price of $45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) is +0.14 at $14.25, with 9,098,215 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMRX is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0101 at $13.99, with 8,765,071 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. F's current last sale is 103.63% of the target price of $13.5.

SM Energy Company (SM) is +0.07 at $18.94, with 8,659,220 shares traded. SM's current last sale is 65.31% of the target price of $29.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (ANL) is +6.85 at $13.38, with 8,452,603 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) is +2.3 at $98.78, with 6,721,559 shares traded.TTMI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 52 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.0643 at $39.87, with 5,945,914 shares traded.VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.06 per share, which represents a 110 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) is +0.0247 at $27.40, with 5,042,571 shares traded. CIVI's current last sale is 79.43% of the target price of $34.5.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.0001 at $54.28, with 4,380,079 shares traded.BMY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.35 per share, which represents a 167 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $25.10, with 4,264,399 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
TSLL
INTC
AMRX
F
SM
ANL
TTMI
VZ
BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.