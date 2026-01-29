After Hours Most Active for Jan 29, 2026 : AAPL, TSLL, INTC, AMRX, F, SM, ANL, TTMI, VZ, CIVI, BMY, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -29.97 to 25,522.42. The total After hours volume is currently 331,549,272 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.4022 at $259.68, with 17,382,967 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 86.56% of the target price of $300.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.92 at $16.98, with 11,934,320 shares traded. This represents a 169.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.25 at $48.41, with 11,771,302 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.58% of the target price of $45.



Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) is +0.14 at $14.25, with 9,098,215 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMRX is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0101 at $13.99, with 8,765,071 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. F's current last sale is 103.63% of the target price of $13.5.



SM Energy Company (SM) is +0.07 at $18.94, with 8,659,220 shares traded. SM's current last sale is 65.31% of the target price of $29.



Adlai Nortye Ltd. (ANL) is +6.85 at $13.38, with 8,452,603 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) is +2.3 at $98.78, with 6,721,559 shares traded.TTMI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 52 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.0643 at $39.87, with 5,945,914 shares traded.VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.06 per share, which represents a 110 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) is +0.0247 at $27.40, with 5,042,571 shares traded. CIVI's current last sale is 79.43% of the target price of $34.5.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.0001 at $54.28, with 4,380,079 shares traded.BMY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.35 per share, which represents a 167 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $25.10, with 4,264,399 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

