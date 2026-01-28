After Hours Most Active for Jan 28, 2026 : TSLL, INTC, META, MSFT, TSLA, AAPL, JOBY, NOW, T, PBR, KVUE, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -21.41 to 25,862.89. The total After hours volume is currently 316,314,111 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.66 at $17.90, with 26,749,264 shares traded. This represents a 184.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.19 at $48.59, with 14,534,614 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.98% of the target price of $45.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +44.39 at $713.12, with 11,966,171 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $6.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -29.59 at $452.04, with 11,512,785 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.28 at $439.74, with 9,298,540 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 104.08% of the target price of $422.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.35 at $256.79, with 8,305,283 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.65. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/29/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.65 per share, which represents a 240 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -1.44 at $11.93, with 5,902,891 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 119.3% of the target price of $10.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is -6.8466 at $122.77, with 5,022,204 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0177 at $24.05, with 4,437,565 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.0699 at $15.45, with 2,848,508 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.0046 at $17.34, with 2,685,101 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 96.36% of the target price of $18.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $7.68, with 2,456,397 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/4/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.02 per share, which represents a 1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

