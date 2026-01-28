After Hours Most Active for Jan 28, 2026 : INTC, TSLL, AAPL, T, GRAB, NVDA, MSFT, KVUE, XOM, NU, SCHW, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 128.37 to 26,151.16. The total After hours volume is currently 125,620,079 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.087 at $48.85, with 12,315,136 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 108.56% of the target price of $45.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +1.21 at $18.45, with 6,955,002 shares traded. This represents a 193.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.058 at $256.38, with 6,197,543 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/29/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.65 per share, which represents a 240 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.05 at $24.12, with 3,767,830 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.01 at $4.52, with 3,646,258 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.513 at $192.01, with 3,596,718 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -25.9061 at $455.72, with 3,103,630 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.02 at $17.36, with 2,386,263 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 96.44% of the target price of $18.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $137.58, with 2,145,623 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.68. XOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.68 per share, which represents a 167 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.06 at $18.70, with 1,530,923 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.08 at $103.55, with 1,418,441 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.01 at $45.81, with 1,316,422 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

