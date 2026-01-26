After Hours Most Active for Jan 26, 2026 : CMCSA, AAPL, FISV, NVDA, GRAB, TEVA, WMT, OXY, CWAN, AVTR, COTY, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.6 to 25,725.81. The total After hours volume is currently 133,094,115 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $29.43, with 5,525,170 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/29/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 96 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.31 at $255.72, with 5,187,025 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/29/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.65 per share, which represents a 240 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) is -0.08 at $67.07, with 4,201,335 shares traded. FISV's current last sale is 87.1% of the target price of $77.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.11 at $186.36, with 3,959,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $4.56, with 3,821,937 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.01 at $32.15, with 3,684,600 shares traded.TEVA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/28/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.62 per share, which represents a 70 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is unchanged at $117.64, with 3,558,811 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +0.0346 at $43.95, with 2,632,243 shares traded. OXY's current last sale is 93.52% of the target price of $47.



Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) is unchanged at $24.13, with 1,694,747 shares traded. CWAN's current last sale is 93.62% of the target price of $25.775.



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) is -0.04 at $11.75, with 1,615,695 shares traded. AVTR's current last sale is 95.92% of the target price of $12.25.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is -0.01 at $3.21, with 1,599,351 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 80.25% of the target price of $4.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -8.4 at $75.47, with 1,522,641 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

