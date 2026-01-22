After Hours Most Active for Jan 22, 2026 : INTC, AVTR, NVDA, SNAP, KMI, AAPL, KVUE, TSLA, COMP, BGL, T, GOOGL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.8 to 25,498.55. The total After hours volume is currently 131,617,046 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -3.43 at $50.89, with 15,013,334 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) is unchanged at $12.24, with 6,872,734 shares traded. AVTR's current last sale is 99.92% of the target price of $12.25.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.3001 at $184.54, with 6,113,494 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $7.67, with 4,047,094 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 82.92% of the target price of $9.25.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.0482 at $29.74, with 3,082,167 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KMI is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.07 at $248.42, with 2,500,281 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/29/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.65 per share, which represents a 240 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $17.75, with 2,343,557 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 98.61% of the target price of $18.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.31 at $450.67, with 2,254,181 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/28/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 66 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Compass, Inc. (COMP) is -0.01 at $13.27, with 1,993,254 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COMP is in the "buy range".



Blue Gold Limited (BGL) is -0.26 at $4.00, with 1,931,443 shares traded. BGL's current last sale is 20% of the target price of $20.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.04 at $23.62, with 1,817,529 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/28/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.47 per share, which represents a 54 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.12 at $330.42, with 1,698,160 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

