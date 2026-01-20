After Hours Most Active for Jan 20, 2026 : NFLX, AAPL, NVDA, T, CCCC, F, PFE, WMT, INTC, GPN, PATH, NUVB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 42.37 to 25,368.95. The total After hours volume is currently 303,528,738 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -4.4215 at $82.84, with 24,046,541 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.76 at $247.46, with 13,240,581 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.15 at $179.22, with 11,702,730 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.001 at $23.45, with 10,341,827 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is unchanged at $2.18, with 8,689,110 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCCC is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $13.30, with 8,406,088 shares traded. F's current last sale is 100.38% of the target price of $13.25.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $25.56, with 7,866,093 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 92.95% of the target price of $27.5.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.05 at $118.76, with 5,409,008 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.5 at $49.06, with 5,073,160 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/22/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.02 per share, which represents a -2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is unchanged at $71.67, with 4,387,366 shares traded. GPN's current last sale is 75.44% of the target price of $95.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -0.01 at $14.36, with 3,958,173 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 84.47% of the target price of $17.



Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) is +0.03 at $6.04, with 3,564,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NUVB is in the "buy range".

