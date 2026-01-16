After Hours Most Active for Jan 16, 2026 : WMT, AZN, NVDA, AAPL, PFE, NFLX, INTC, BAC, T, F, PG, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.17 to 24,986.4. The total After hours volume is currently 520,662,133 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.4 at $120.10, with 166,175,270 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +0.3071 at $94.70, with 19,695,169 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.0218 at $186.25, with 17,492,378 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.3099 at $255.22, with 14,545,947 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.12 at $25.77, with 9,415,609 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 93.71% of the target price of $27.5.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +0.4398 at $88.44, with 7,969,049 shares traded.NFLX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/20/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.55 per share, which represents a 43 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0209 at $46.98, with 7,766,765 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/22/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.02 per share, which represents a -2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0095 at $52.96, with 3,979,895 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0098 at $23.50, with 3,610,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.0103 at $13.61, with 2,641,377 shares traded. F's current last sale is 102.72% of the target price of $13.25.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is -0.04 at $144.49, with 2,512,500 shares traded.PG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 1/22/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.87 per share, which represents a 188 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.13 at $39.04, with 2,469,290 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 84.87% of the target price of $46.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.