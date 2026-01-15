After Hours Most Active for Jan 15, 2026 : PFE, T, KVUE, PCG, TSM, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.6 to 25,549.67. The total After hours volume is currently 214,168,921 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $25.89, with 4,847,306 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 94.15% of the target price of $27.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0054 at $23.72, with 2,282,807 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.04 at $17.30, with 1,980,962 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 96.11% of the target price of $18.



PG&E Corp (PCG) is unchanged at $15.78, with 1,781,090 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.08 at $341.72, with 1,624,407 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.1207 at $81.48, with 1,589,536 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

