After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2022 : USMC, ULCC, QQQ, F, NLOK, AAPL, AMZN, T, UMC, BAC, ZEN, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.94 to 12,581.35. The total After hours volume is currently 68,308,539 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is -0.0128 at $38.39, with 2,950,000 shares traded. This represents a 8.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) is +0.01 at $12.91, with 2,643,777 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ULCC is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.04 at $307.05, with 2,378,257 shares traded. This represents a 14.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $15.41, with 2,245,503 shares traded. F's current last sale is 90.65% of the target price of $17.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is +0.08 at $22.81, with 2,197,222 shares traded. NLOK's current last sale is 84.48% of the target price of $27.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $157.48, with 1,787,397 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.08 at $133.19, with 1,729,992 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $17.03, with 1,388,049 shares traded. T's current last sale is 76.54% of the target price of $22.25.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is unchanged at $6.51, with 1,372,098 shares traded.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $34.92, with 1,337,563 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) is unchanged at $76.56, with 1,316,668 shares traded. ZEN's current last sale is 98.79% of the target price of $77.5.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.01 at $7.78, with 1,180,866 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 70.73% of the target price of $11.

