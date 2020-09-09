After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2020 : AAPL, GE, IBN, MO, QQQ, INTC, NBL, BAC, GLNG, NYMT, GME, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 13 to 11,167.12. The total After hours volume is currently 160,141,887 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.2 at $118.52, with 8,621,935 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $6.15, with 6,442,239 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is +0.07 at $10.25, with 6,312,319 shares traded. IBN's current last sale is 74.82% of the target price of $13.7.



Altria Group (MO) is +0.0899 at $43.88, with 4,910,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.31 at $279.19, with 4,323,883 shares traded. This represents a 69.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.21 at $49.83, with 3,981,636 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 85.91% of the target price of $58.



Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) is unchanged at $9.52, with 3,692,520 shares traded. NBL's current last sale is 79.33% of the target price of $12.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.1 at $25.61, with 2,800,534 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 94.85% of the target price of $27.



Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is -0.03 at $11.27, with 2,569,837 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GLNG is 7.943017; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is unchanged at $2.54, with 2,347,176 shares traded. NYMT's current last sale is 84.67% of the target price of $3.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is -0.77 at $6.58, with 2,231,759 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 131.6% of the target price of $5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.21 at $36.39, with 2,210,194 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.64% of the target price of $42.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.