After Hours Most Active for Sep 8, 2023 : FTXG, QTEC, FTCH, TFC, GOOGL, KVUE, BX, SIRI, QQQ, WU, INTC, DIS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.14 to 15,292.37. The total After hours volume is currently 111,515,391 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is unchanged at $24.86, with 26,309,484 shares traded. This represents a .77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is unchanged at $151.41, with 4,715,910 shares traded. This represents a 59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is +0.02 at $2.66, with 3,960,938 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.27. FTCH's current last sale is 49.49% of the target price of $5.375.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is unchanged at $29.78, with 3,167,706 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 76.36% of the target price of $39.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.29 at $136.67, with 2,616,040 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $21.30, with 2,609,197 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 76.07% of the target price of $28.



Blackstone Inc. (BX) is unchanged at $112.67, with 2,594,844 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.02 at $4.24, with 2,217,926 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 11.691998; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.71 at $373.29, with 2,150,066 shares traded. This represents a 46.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Western Union Company (The) (WU) is -0.005 at $12.78, with 2,139,152 shares traded. WU's current last sale is 98.31% of the target price of $13.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $38.04, with 2,003,292 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 108.69% of the target price of $35.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.1 at $81.68, with 1,846,636 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

