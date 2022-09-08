After Hours Most Active for Sep 8, 2022 : EUFN, QQQ, DOCU, IGSB, OVV, OUT, DMS, TLT, MMM, AAPL, O, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.15 to 12,337.34. The total After hours volume is currently 59,648,953 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (EUFN) is unchanged at $15.34, with 4,798,579 shares traded. This represents a 6.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.48 at $301.00, with 2,731,881 shares traded. This represents a 11.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is +10.02 at $67.97, with 2,134,860 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is +0.0501 at $50.36, with 1,389,865 shares traded. This represents a 1.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is unchanged at $50.35, with 1,283,404 shares traded. OVV's current last sale is 77.46% of the target price of $65.



OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) is unchanged at $19.42, with 1,108,364 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OUT is in the "buy range".



Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) is +0.74 at $2.02, with 1,087,477 shares traded. DMS's current last sale is 33.67% of the target price of $6.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.17 at $107.90, with 1,030,197 shares traded. This represents a .45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



3M Company (MMM) is unchanged at $119.27, with 1,012,362 shares traded. MMM's current last sale is 83.99% of the target price of $142.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $154.44, with 996,235 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Realty Income Corporation (O) is +0.13 at $66.49, with 914,115 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for O is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $15.46, with 823,140 shares traded. F's current last sale is 90.94% of the target price of $17.

