After Hours Most Active for Sep 7, 2022 : ET, BEKE, WEN, AMZN, MMM, QQQ, VIPS, AMD, CZR, CMCSA, TWTR, GME

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.95 to 12,256.44. The total After hours volume is currently 106,101,477 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $11.47, with 7,252,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.13 at $17.93, with 4,751,799 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is +0.2 at $19.57, with 3,738,178 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.23. WEN's current last sale is 81.54% of the target price of $24.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.03 at $129.45, with 3,224,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



3M Company (MMM) is unchanged at $120.55, with 2,278,063 shares traded. MMM's current last sale is 84.89% of the target price of $142.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.08 at $299.05, with 2,201,837 shares traded. This represents a 11.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $10.49, with 2,061,769 shares traded. VIPS's current last sale is 87.42% of the target price of $12.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.3 at $79.91, with 2,055,923 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is unchanged at $45.27, with 2,002,399 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CZR is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.03 at $34.95, with 1,976,606 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.04 at $41.16, with 1,949,753 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 95.72% of the target price of $43.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +2.31 at $26.35, with 1,871,260 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: GameStop Adds New Risk Factor Related to NFT Initiative

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.