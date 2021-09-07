After Hours Most Active for Sep 7, 2021 : CPNG, IGSB, CLOV, CSCO, T, CMCSA, IQ, AAPL, CAG, IVZ, HTA, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.73 to 15,669.03. The total After hours volume is currently 57,715,470 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.05 at $32.50, with 5,336,739 shares traded. CPNG's current last sale is 65% of the target price of $50.



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is -0.0297 at $54.69, with 4,334,515 shares traded. This represents a .39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) is +0.02 at $10.82, with 2,636,536 shares traded. CLOV's current last sale is 108.2% of the target price of $10.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $58.88, with 2,522,598 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $27.40, with 2,364,040 shares traded. T's current last sale is 86.98% of the target price of $31.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $60.30, with 2,051,911 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CMCSA is 7.017607; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.02 at $10.16, with 1,823,314 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 55.07% of the target price of $18.45.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.18 at $156.51, with 1,752,195 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is unchanged at $33.18, with 1,624,765 shares traded. CAG's current last sale is 93.46% of the target price of $35.5.



Invesco Plc (IVZ) is -0.03 at $24.71, with 1,568,722 shares traded. IVZ's current last sale is 85.21% of the target price of $29.



Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) is unchanged at $30.73, with 1,502,124 shares traded. HTA's current last sale is 99.13% of the target price of $31.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.07 at $46.68, with 1,014,298 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 108.56% of the target price of $43.001.

