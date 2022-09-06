After Hours Most Active for Sep 6, 2022 : MMM, BAC, INTC, AAPL, CSX, XOM, INFY, UBER, TLT, VST, GOOGL, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.99 to 12,001.32. The total After hours volume is currently 74,263,622 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



3M Company (MMM) is +0.47 at $117.07, with 5,936,464 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $33.06, with 4,033,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $30.35, with 3,381,909 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.13 at $154.40, with 2,845,550 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.49, with 2,743,189 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $94.95, with 2,516,991 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 94.95% of the target price of $100.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $17.98, with 2,196,619 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 85.62% of the target price of $21.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $28.89, with 1,668,091 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.14 at $107.35, with 1,542,735 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Vistra Corp. (VST) is unchanged at $24.34, with 1,501,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VST is in the "strong buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.04 at $106.85, with 1,400,719 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.03 at $126.14, with 1,273,983 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

