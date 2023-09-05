After Hours Most Active for Sep 5, 2023 : AMZN, PYPL, MSFT, CTLT, MU, AAPL, FRSH, KIM, JBGS, NEE, KKR^C, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -17.68 to 15,490.56. The total After hours volume is currently 70,202,852 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.02 at $137.25, with 2,508,157 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.58. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -0.08 at $63.66, with 2,217,956 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.31 at $333.24, with 1,580,523 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is unchanged at $50.07, with 1,520,870 shares traded. CTLT's current last sale is 104.31% of the target price of $48.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is unchanged at $70.29, with 1,456,608 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $189.65, with 1,443,732 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is unchanged at $22.23, with 1,263,023 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FRSH is in the "buy range".



Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is unchanged at $18.53, with 1,248,428 shares traded. KIM's current last sale is 80.57% of the target price of $23.



JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is -0.01 at $15.99, with 1,219,288 shares traded. JBGS's current last sale is 106.6% of the target price of $15.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $66.20, with 1,176,044 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR^C) is +0.1999 at $72.67, with 1,139,161 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $28.63, with 1,127,760 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 81.94% of the target price of $34.94.

